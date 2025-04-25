Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Allen Banks and Staward Gorge in Northumberland has been named as a top woodland spot for a mental wellbeing break.

Renowned for its beautiful mix of old woods and riverside trails, the 194-acre National Trust site near Hexham was handpicked by Ben Mercer, director at Leisure Lakes Bikes, amongst his five top spots to connect with nature and look after your mental health.

This comes following research by the Mental Health Foundation, as we approach Mental Health Awareness Week (May 12 – 18), that shows those who are more connected with nature are usually happier in life and less likely to report feeling anxious or depressed.

Their research showed that nature can also generate many positive emotions, such as calmness, joy, and creativity and can facilitate concentration.

Allen Banks and Staward Gorge is a National Trust property featuring a gorge created by the River Allen and surrounding woodland.

Ben said: “Allen Banks is a dream for anyone looking to blend cycling or walking with a bit of peaceful exploration. You could take a bike for the wider trails, or simply enjoy it on foot, letting yourself fully tune into the surroundings.

“The gorge paths might surprise you with their twists and slopes, adding a little adventure to the tranquillity. Make sure to wander over to Morralee Tarn. It’s the kind of spot where the water mirrors the trees so perfectly, it almost doesn’t feel real, but then a breeze comes along and ripples everything, reminding you it’s alive.”

Other hidden northern gems mentioned in the list include: Hagg Wood, York, Grizedale Forest, Cumbria, Nidderdale AONB Woodlands, Yorkshire and Delamere Forest, Cheshire.