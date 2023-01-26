Northumberland continues to be one of the most popular places to visit in the UK.
And with so many five-star attractions to choose from, it’s not difficult to see why.
We have beaches, farms, castles, country homes, a zoo and gardens – to name but a few – and a lot of the sights are free to visit.
Here are 26 suggestions from A to Z...
1. A is for Alnwick Garden
The Alnwick Garden is a multi-award winning visitor attraction with some of the best gardens, fountains and restaurants in the county. Later this year, Lilidorei, a £15.5million play park, will be joining the gardens.
Photo: supplied
2. B is for Bamburgh beach
Bamburgh beach is one of the most sunning along the coast. With the castle over looking the sand and a sea looking towards the Farne Islands, it really is the recipe for a perfect trip to the beach.
Photo: Jane Coltman
3. D is for Druridge Bay
Druridge Bay is one of Northumberland's finest, yet quietest beaches. If the sand isn't for you, Druridge Country Park also makes a stunning walk around the lake and through the woodland. The park is perfect for a run or a cycle for any people looking to do a little more exercise this year.
Photo: Mark Davis
4. E is for Elizabethan Town Walls
Berwick's Elizabethan town walls are its most famous piece of architecture and still stand strong today, hundreds of years after they were built to keep out the scots.
Photo: Kimberley Powell