Trips included visits to Warkworth, Low Chibburn Preceptory, Whalton Village, Collywell Bay and Charlies Garden, St Peter’s Basin, Newbiggin by the Sea Church Point and village.

Day trips to further afield, organised and led by Glyn Trueman, included visits to the Union Chain Bridge and Chain Bridge Honey Farm, Cragside, Greenleighton Quarry, Codger Fort and Fontburn Reservoir, and the ‘Locomotion’ railway museum at Shildon, followed by a visit to a Saxon church in the nearby village of Escomb.

Meeting up during the summer recess has been a great opportunity to keep in touch, to share ideas and expertise, so it was gratifying to see so many club members and prospective members enjoying days and evenings out.

The club is now looking forward to the 2024/25 season, which commences on Tuesday, September 3. We meet at Morpeth Methodist Church each Tuesday evening at 7.30pm with a new and varied programme.

We will have presentations given by respected photographers, open evenings, interclub and internal competitions – both in print and digital form – together with teaching sessions on digital techniques, practical nights and members’ evenings.

The aim of the club is to enjoy ourselves and improve our photographic skills. Our members range from those new to photography to those who are more experienced, who are always willing to answer questions.

We are interested in all types of photography – landscape, portraiture, natural history and also audio visual projects.

For further information regarding the club, its programme, its gallery and forthcoming events, go to www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk

We can also be viewed on our designated Facebook page.

Please note that anyone is welcome to attend three meetings with no obligation to join the club. There is, however, a small cover charge for each visit that includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

