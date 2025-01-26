9 stunning photos of playful seals in Northumberland to brighten up your day

Curious seals paid Amble a visit during their exploration of the coast.

The seal pups have well and truly grown up in Northumberland and are showing their playful sides as seen by a group of three seals who visited Amble harbour for easy pickings and a bathe in the sun.

Pictures by Linda Johnson.

Enjoying his grub.

Showing off them pearly whites.

Two friends out for a swim.

Lazing about.

