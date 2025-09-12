These are places where we recommend you spend at least an hour or two enjoying.
As a taste of what is on offer in the county, here is our guide featuring nine locations.
1. Hareshaw Linn
Bellingham area. There is a lovely walk of about 45 minutes to the main waterfall and then the same walk back again. And the waterfall itself is majestic. Photo: Andrew Coulson
2. South Beach, Blyth
A lovely beach to walk along, the iconic beach huts can be booked and there are also grass dunes to explore and a play area for children to enjoy. Photo: Craig Buchan
3. Carlisle Park
This park is located in Morpeth. As well as a paddling pool and play area, there is some lovely woodland that you can explore. Photo: Submitted
4. Linhope Spout
Linhope Spout is a hidden gem located in the Breamish Valley. Photo: Google