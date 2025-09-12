Holy Island pictured on a sunny day.placeholder image
Holy Island pictured on a sunny day.

9 interesting places to explore in Northumberland this autumn

By Andrew Coulson
Published 12th Sep 2025, 15:32 BST
Northumberland has a range of interesting locations to explore across the county.

These are places where we recommend you spend at least an hour or two enjoying.

As a taste of what is on offer in the county, here is our guide featuring nine locations.

Bellingham area. There is a lovely walk of about 45 minutes to the main waterfall and then the same walk back again. And the waterfall itself is majestic.

1. Hareshaw Linn

Bellingham area. There is a lovely walk of about 45 minutes to the main waterfall and then the same walk back again. And the waterfall itself is majestic.

A lovely beach to walk along, the iconic beach huts can be booked and there are also grass dunes to explore and a play area for children to enjoy.

2. South Beach, Blyth

A lovely beach to walk along, the iconic beach huts can be booked and there are also grass dunes to explore and a play area for children to enjoy.

This park is located in Morpeth. As well as a paddling pool and play area, there is some lovely woodland that you can explore.

3. Carlisle Park

This park is located in Morpeth. As well as a paddling pool and play area, there is some lovely woodland that you can explore.

Linhope Spout is a hidden gem located in the Breamish Valley.

4. Linhope Spout

Linhope Spout is a hidden gem located in the Breamish Valley.

