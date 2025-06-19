With temperatures set to soar to the high 20s this weekend – here are seven of the best places in the county for sunset views and camping on summer solstice (June 21).
1. Druridge Bay
Choose Hemscott Hill Farm for wild-style camping with sunset views over the dunes, or Druridge Bay Country Park Campsite. Photo: Pixabay
2. Beadnell Bay
Camp at Beadnell Bay Camping and Caravanning Club Site, just steps away from the beach for dune and castle sunset views. Photo: Google
3. Alnmouth
Camp at Walkmill Campsite - a peaceful riverside site just outside Alnmouth and enjoy the estuary sunset views. Photo: Pixabay
4. The Bamburgh coastline
Camp at Waren Caravan and Camping Park for panoramic views of the dramatic Bamburgh Castle at sunset. Photo: Pixabay