7 best sunset camping spots in Northumberland for the summer solstice heatwave

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 19th Jun 2025, 08:56 BST
With the summer solstice on the horizon and a UK heatwave to match, there’s no better time to pitch a tent and watch the Northumberland sunset.

With temperatures set to soar to the high 20s this weekend – here are seven of the best places in the county for sunset views and camping on summer solstice (June 21).

Choose Hemscott Hill Farm for wild-style camping with sunset views over the dunes, or Druridge Bay Country Park Campsite.

1. Druridge Bay

Choose Hemscott Hill Farm for wild-style camping with sunset views over the dunes, or Druridge Bay Country Park Campsite. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Camp at Beadnell Bay Camping and Caravanning Club Site, just steps away from the beach for dune and castle sunset views.

2. Beadnell Bay

Camp at Beadnell Bay Camping and Caravanning Club Site, just steps away from the beach for dune and castle sunset views. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Camp at Walkmill Campsite - a peaceful riverside site just outside Alnmouth and enjoy the estuary sunset views.

3. Alnmouth

Camp at Walkmill Campsite - a peaceful riverside site just outside Alnmouth and enjoy the estuary sunset views. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Camp at Waren Caravan and Camping Park for panoramic views of the dramatic Bamburgh Castle at sunset.

4. The Bamburgh coastline

Camp at Waren Caravan and Camping Park for panoramic views of the dramatic Bamburgh Castle at sunset. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Northumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice