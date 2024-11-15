25 reader pictures of beautiful Northumberland this autumn

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024, 17:28 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 17:35 GMT
It’s getting colder out there with the dark days of winter on their way.

To lift the gloom, here is a selection of Northumberland pictures sent in by our readers over the past few weeks.

They show that Northumberland is an amazing place to live – whatever the weather!

Email your pictures to [email protected] and we will consider them for publication.

Autumn vibes at Nelly’s Moss Lakes on the Cragside estate at Rothbury taken by Helen Watts.

1. Nelly's Moss

Autumn vibes at Nelly’s Moss Lakes on the Cragside estate at Rothbury taken by Helen Watts. Photo: Helen Watts

Alnwick Castle by John Davison.

2. Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle by John Davison. Photo: John Davison

St Mary's Lighthouse by John Davison.

3. St Mary's Lighthouse

St Mary's Lighthouse by John Davison. Photo: John Davison

Reflections of Amble pier by Richard Starks.

4. Amble

Reflections of Amble pier by Richard Starks. Photo: Richard Starks

