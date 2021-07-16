Northumberland boasts a wide array of gorgeous views - which are your favorites?
24 of the best views in Northumberland

If you are out and about in Northumberland this summer where would you go for the best view?

By Paul Larkin
Friday, 16th July 2021, 11:11 pm

To be honest, you could stick a pin in the map and find a great view wherever it landed! But here’s our favourite picturesque places, with images from photographer Jane Coltman. (My personal favourite is number 15 – and that’s not me in the picture!)

1. Corby's Crag, Alnwick

Corby's Crag on the Alnwick Moor road between Alnwick and Rothbury, with unrivaled views of the Cheviots. The scene which takes in the ruined Edlingham Castle was used in the poster for the first Hobbit film.

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Sycamore Gap

Surely Sycamore Gap must be one of the most iconic views in Northumberland. The lone tree is seen here with a display of the Northern Lights.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Berwick bridges

England's most northerly town of Berwick Upon Tweed with two of the iconic bridges that are famous features of the town.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Cragside House

The magnificent Cragside House seen in the beautiful woodland surroundings created by William Armstrong, 1st Baron Armstrong. There are so many fabulous views at Cragside, but you can't beat this one.

Photo: Jane Coltman

