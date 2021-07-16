24 of the best views in Northumberland

To be honest, you could stick a pin in the map and find a great view wherever it landed! But here’s the pick of our favourite places, with photos from photographer Jane Coltman. (My personal favourite is number 15 – and that’s not me in the picture!)
1. Corby's Crag, Alnwick
Corby's Crag on the Alnwick Moor road between Alnwick and Rothbury, with unrivaled views of the Cheviots. The scene which takes in the ruined Edlingham Castle was used in the poster for the first Hobbit film.
Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Sycamore Gap
Surely Sycamore Gap must be one of the most iconic views in Northumberland. The lone tree is seen here with a display of the Northern Lights.
Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Berwick bridges
England's most northerly town of Berwick Upon Tweed with two of the iconic bridges that are famous features of the town.
Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Cragside House
The magnificent Cragside House seen in the beautiful woodland surroundings created by William Armstrong, 1st Baron Armstrong. There are so many fabulous views at Cragside, but you can't beat this one.
Photo: Jane Coltman