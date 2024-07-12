A look back at what was happening in Alnwick 20 years ago.A look back at what was happening in Alnwick 20 years ago.
23 pictures from Alnwick 20 years ago - are you in our gallery?

By Amanda Bourn
Published 12th Jul 2024, 12:36 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 16:39 BST
It was the year that Portugal edged out England in the quarter-finals of the European Championships after a penalty shootout.

2004 also saw the release of the Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban movie, the third in the series; Facebook was launched as a social networking site only open to students from Harvard; and many of us were listening to Eminem, Destiny's Child and Britney Spears.

Here are some memories from the Alnwick area, has it really been 20 years since all this!

Seaside Rock Holiday Club which was held at Alnwick Baptist Church and run by Caroline Friend.

1. It rocked!

Seaside Rock Holiday Club which was held at Alnwick Baptist Church and run by Caroline Friend. Photo: Corrina Atkinson

Medieval costumes were always popular at Alnwick Fair. Here's a scene from 2004.

2. Fair lasses

Medieval costumes were always popular at Alnwick Fair. Here's a scene from 2004. Photo: Jane Coltman

Rock Hall School pupils rehearsing Treasure Island at Alnwick Playhouse.

3. Little treasures

Rock Hall School pupils rehearsing Treasure Island at Alnwick Playhouse. Photo: Jane Coltman

Kevin Thompson, owner of Thompson Opticians, pictured dressed up for Alnwick Fair week, is seen handing over sponsorship money to Michael Henry, one of the race co-ordinators of the Alnwick Harriers Race.

4. Race help

Kevin Thompson, owner of Thompson Opticians, pictured dressed up for Alnwick Fair week, is seen handing over sponsorship money to Michael Henry, one of the race co-ordinators of the Alnwick Harriers Race. Photo: Corrina Atkinson

