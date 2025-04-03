19 fantastic pictures of the Northumberland coast and countryside as it bursts into spring

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 16:11 BST
A little bit of spring sunshine has seen Northumberland burst into colour over the last few days.

Keen photographers have been out and about making the most of the better weather – and taken some beautiful pictures of our county in all its glory.

Here are 19 pictures from across Northumberland sent in by our readers.

The view from Halidon Hill across Berwick and south towards Holy Island and Bamburgh.

1. Berwick

The view from Halidon Hill across Berwick and south towards Holy Island and Bamburgh. Photo: Alan Hughes

Photo Sales
Carpet of daffodils in front of Howick Hall.

2. Howick Hall

Carpet of daffodils in front of Howick Hall. Photo: Gill Battye

Photo Sales
Looking down the coast across and beyond Sugar Sands at low tide.

3. Sugar Sands

Looking down the coast across and beyond Sugar Sands at low tide. Photo: Gill Battye

Photo Sales
Rowing boats by the River Wansbeck in Morpeth.

4. Morpeth Wansbeck boats.jpg

Rowing boats by the River Wansbeck in Morpeth. Photo: Lilian Tomlin

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Northumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice