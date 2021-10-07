With freshly fallen leaves underfoot and the countryside bathed in autumnal colours it is a lovely time to make the most of it before winter arrives.

A few of the walks are extremely popular – well, by Northumberland standards anyway – but the majority afford the opportunity to take in the peace and tranquillity.

Here are 19 fabulous autumn walks to enjoy in Northumberland.

1. Dunstanburgh Castle A gentle stroll from the pretty village of Craster to Dunstanburgh Castle is a favourite of many. Photo: Ian Smith

2. Hulne Park An eight mile circular walk via Alnwick town centre takes in Narrowgate, Bailiffgate, Ratten Row and around the superb Hulne Park. Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Cheviots The Cheviot Hills make for a stunning hiking spot with beautiful ways of reaching them through the Breamish, Ingram and College valleys. Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Hepburn Wood Hepburn Wood, near Chatton, offers broad, sweeping vistas across the Northumberland countryside. Photo: Google