Autumn walks in Northumberland.

19 fabulous autumn walks in Northumberland

Autumn is a glorious time to get out and about and enjoy Northumberland at its finest.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 2:08 pm

With freshly fallen leaves underfoot and the countryside bathed in autumnal colours it is a lovely time to make the most of it before winter arrives.

A few of the walks are extremely popular – well, by Northumberland standards anyway – but the majority afford the opportunity to take in the peace and tranquillity.

1. Dunstanburgh Castle

A gentle stroll from the pretty village of Craster to Dunstanburgh Castle is a favourite of many.

Photo: Ian Smith

2. Hulne Park

An eight mile circular walk via Alnwick town centre takes in Narrowgate, Bailiffgate, Ratten Row and around the superb Hulne Park.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Cheviots

The Cheviot Hills make for a stunning hiking spot with beautiful ways of reaching them through the Breamish, Ingram and College valleys.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Hepburn Wood

Hepburn Wood, near Chatton, offers broad, sweeping vistas across the Northumberland countryside.

Photo: Google

