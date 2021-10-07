With freshly fallen leaves underfoot and the countryside bathed in autumnal colours it is a lovely time to make the most of it before winter arrives.
A few of the walks are extremely popular – well, by Northumberland standards anyway – but the majority afford the opportunity to take in the peace and tranquillity.
Here are 19 fabulous autumn walks to enjoy in Northumberland.
1. Dunstanburgh Castle
A gentle stroll from the pretty village of Craster to Dunstanburgh Castle is a favourite of many.
Photo: Ian Smith
2. Hulne Park
An eight mile circular walk via Alnwick town centre takes in Narrowgate, Bailiffgate, Ratten Row and around the superb Hulne Park.
Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Cheviots
The Cheviot Hills make for a stunning hiking spot with beautiful ways of reaching them through the Breamish, Ingram and College valleys.
Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Hepburn Wood
Hepburn Wood, near Chatton, offers broad, sweeping vistas across the Northumberland countryside.
Photo: Google