19 beautiful autumn walks to enjoy in Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 14:51 BST
Autumn is an ideal time to put on your boots and get out and about in the stunning Northumberland countryside.

Soon it will be a glorious time to enjoy the county at its finest and enjoy the freshly fallen leaves and their display of autumnal colours.

From the area’s most popular trails – for good reason – to tranquil strolls, there’s a spot for everyone to spend a day out in the crisp fresh air and take in the changing of the trees.

Here are 19 stunning autumn walks to enjoy in Northumberland.

1. Morpeth

Morpeth offers a stunning walking route along the River Wansbeck and through Carlisle Park, which is a lovely place to be at this time of year. You will also have the added bonus of being close to the town centre, with lots of opportunity for coffees and browsing around the shops. Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Hepburn Wood

Hepburn Wood, near Chatton, offers broad, sweeping vistas across the Northumberland countryside. Photo: Google

3. Hulne Park

Northumberland Estate's eight mile circular walk starting at Alnwick town centre takes in Narrowgate, Bailiffgate, Ratten Row and around the superb Hulne Park. Just be sure to check Hulne Park's opening times before you commit to this one. Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Cheviots

The Cheviot Hills make for a stunning hiking spot. The highest summit, The Cheviot, is one of Britain's extinct volcanoes, with the surrounding landscape being the result of its lava eruptions millions of years ago. There are many beautiful ways of reaching these hills through the Breamish, Ingram and College valleys. Photo: Jane Coltman

