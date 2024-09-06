Soon it will be a glorious time to enjoy Northumberland at its finest and enjoy the freshly fallen leaves and their display of autumnal colours, as summer comes to an end.
From the region’s most popular trails – for good reason – to tranquil strolls, there’s a spot for everyone to spend a day out in the crisp fresh air and take in the changing of the trees.
Here are 19 stunning autumn walks to enjoy in Northumberland.
1. Morpeth
Morpeth offers a stunning walking route along the River Wansbeck and through Carlisle Park, which is a lovely place to be at this time of year. You will also have the added bonus of being close to the town centre, with lots of opportunity for coffees and browsing around the shops. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Hepburn Wood
Hepburn Wood, near Chatton, offers broad, sweeping vistas across the Northumberland countryside. Photo: Google
3. Hulne Park
Northumberland Estate's eight mile circular walk starting at Alnwick town centre takes in Narrowgate, Bailiffgate, Ratten Row and around the superb Hulne Park. Just be sure to check Hulne Park's opening times before you commit to this one. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Cheviots
The Cheviot Hills make for a stunning hiking spot. The highest summit, The Cheviot, is one of Britain's extinct volcanoes, with the surrounding landscape being the result of its lava eruptions millions of years ago. There are many beautiful ways of reaching these hills through the Breamish, Ingram and College valleys. Photo: Jane Coltman