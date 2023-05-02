4 . Picnic on the Prom, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea

Picnic on the Prom is a community event funded by Newbiggin Town Council and Northumberland County Council. Taking place on Sunday, May 7, people are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks at 11am before the fun started. With a brass band, live music, a magician and a secret character popping along, the celebration is perfect for all the family. To make things more exciting, people are encouraged to wear fancy dress and there will be prizes for those who impress the judges. Photo: Newbiggin Maritime Centre