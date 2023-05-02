Lots of coronation events are planned in Northumberland.
Plans are well underway for ways to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6.
Events have been planned by businesses, communities and town councils to ensure a fun weekend filled with family activities, food and drink.
If you’re still looking for a way to celebrate, here is a list of 18 things planned for this weekend.
As you celebrate your coronation weekend, please take lots of pictures and send them to us at: [email protected] If you have an event planned that you would like added to the list, please contact the same email.
1. Seafield Ocean Club, Seahouses
The Ocean Club in Seahouses is celebrating the coronation on Saturday, May 6. Planned is events for both children and adults with Mr Twister, a children's entertainer, visiting for an hour at 2pm and David Lynus performing live from 3pm until 5pm. To book a ticket to see Mr Twister visit reception. Photo: supplied
2. Alnwick Castle, Alnwick
Alnwick Castle is to host a special celebration for the coronation of King Charles III. Up to 1,500 guests, including 500 community heroes, will enjoy coronation day on Saturday, May 6 in the majestic setting of the castle’s Outer Bailey. A large screen will show the ceremonial events as they unfold throughout the day. Guests are welcome to bring picnics, or purchase food and drink from a variety of concessions on site. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. The Apple Inn, Lucker
On Saturday, May 6, the Apple Inn is hosting a family-friendly event. With live bands, kids games, face painting and a disco planned, the pub is hoping to keep the whole family entertained. There will also be a barbeque. The event will kick off at 2pm and tickets cos £5. Photo: supplied
4. Picnic on the Prom, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea
Picnic on the Prom is a community event funded by Newbiggin Town Council and Northumberland County Council. Taking place on Sunday, May 7, people are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks at 11am before the fun started. With a brass band, live music, a magician and a secret character popping along, the celebration is perfect for all the family. To make things more exciting, people are encouraged to wear fancy dress and there will be prizes for those who impress the judges. Photo: Newbiggin Maritime Centre