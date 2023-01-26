The countdown to this year’s Lindisfarne Festival is now officially under way, with the announcement that Primal Scream is set to headline.

The music extravaganza will take place over the weekend of August 31 to September 3 at Beal Farm, overlooking Holy Island.

Conleth Maenpaa, founder of the Lindisfarne Festival, said: “Primal Scream are a band we’ve had in our sights for a long time, so it’s a real thrill to be able to unveil them at the top of our Friday night bill for this year’s Festival.

“They’re a perfect fit for Lindisfarne and are renowned all over the world for their live shows. We know it’s going to be unforgettable and can’t wait to see them rocking the main stage.”

Joining Primal Scream on the first roster of names unveiled for the eighth festival are British Dub stars Gentleman’s Dub Club, folk music queen Kathryn Tickell and the Darkening, The Cuban Brothers, Dutty Moonshine Big Band, Altern-8, The Lancashire Hotpots, The Bootleg Beetles, The Undercover Hippy and The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican.

With 10 stages, more than 200 acts, food stalls, creative workshops and discos, here’s 16 pictures which show what you have to look forward to this year:

1 . Primal Scream Primal Scream frontman, Bobby Gillespie, who is headlining the festival this year.

2 . Bright lights Lindisfarne Festival 2022 was said to be the 'best one yet'.

3 . Peace and pose The 2022 festival saw around 7,000 people sing and dance at the Beal festival.

4 . Fancy dress The weekend if full of people expressing themselves in ways they wouldn't usually through costumes and wild makeup.