16 of Northumberland's most picturesque picnic spots to visit this spring

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 24th Apr 2025, 16:01 BST
With flowers beginning to bloom and the sun shining (sometimes), spring is the perfect time to enjoy a picnic in some of the most scenic parts of Northumberland

Enjoy the county’s countryside, coast, lakesides and castles from the comfort of your picnic blanket at these 16 must-visit spots for an outdoor lunch.

Kielder offers a great spot for picnics with stunning scenery of England's largest forest and man-made lake. There are numerous designated picnic areas throughout the park, and even barbecues available for hire.

1. Kielder Water and Forest Park

Kielder offers a great spot for picnics with stunning scenery of England's largest forest and man-made lake. There are numerous designated picnic areas throughout the park, and even barbecues available for hire. Photo: google

Choose to enjoy a picnic on golden sands overlooking Bamburgh Castle, or even on the castle grounds itself.

2. Bamburgh beach and castle

Choose to enjoy a picnic on golden sands overlooking Bamburgh Castle, or even on the castle grounds itself. Photo: pixabay

Located in the Breamish Valley, nearby to Alnwick, the Linhope Spout waterfall is a regarded as a Northumberland beauty spot and is a stunning location to enjoy a family picnic and walk.

3. Linhope Spout

Located in the Breamish Valley, nearby to Alnwick, the Linhope Spout waterfall is a regarded as a Northumberland beauty spot and is a stunning location to enjoy a family picnic and walk. Photo: google

History lovers are welcome to picnic in the former Roman auxiliary fort just south of Hadrian's Wall, offering picnic facilities at its Roman Army Museum car park and in the museum garden.

4. Vindolanda (Hexham)

History lovers are welcome to picnic in the former Roman auxiliary fort just south of Hadrian's Wall, offering picnic facilities at its Roman Army Museum car park and in the museum garden. Photo: google

