Enjoy the county’s countryside, coast, lakesides and castles from the comfort of your picnic blanket at these 16 must-visit spots for an outdoor lunch.
1. Kielder Water and Forest Park
Kielder offers a great spot for picnics with stunning scenery of England's largest forest and man-made lake. There are numerous designated picnic areas throughout the park, and even barbecues available for hire. Photo: google
2. Bamburgh beach and castle
Choose to enjoy a picnic on golden sands overlooking Bamburgh Castle, or even on the castle grounds itself. Photo: pixabay
3. Linhope Spout
Located in the Breamish Valley, nearby to Alnwick, the Linhope Spout waterfall is a regarded as a Northumberland beauty spot and is a stunning location to enjoy a family picnic and walk. Photo: google
4. Vindolanda (Hexham)
History lovers are welcome to picnic in the former Roman auxiliary fort just south of Hadrian's Wall, offering picnic facilities at its Roman Army Museum car park and in the museum garden. Photo: google
