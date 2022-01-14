15 great spots on the Northumberland coast to wash away the winter blues

But a bracing walk on the Northumberland coast or a gentle stroll around one of its many pretty villages is a sure fire pick-me-up to wash away the winter blues.
Here are 15 of the best coastal spots in Northumberland to enjoy on a winter’s day.
1. Seaton Sluice
Seaton Sluice has a clean, long, dog-friendly beach so you can take your four-legged friend along for a winter wander. It has lots of grassy dunes, great views and free parking. There's also a picturesque small harbour, fish and chips and a couple of pubs.
Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Blyth
At South Beach in Blyth you'll find fish and chips, ice cream and a play park with a bike and pushchair-friendly path.
Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Newbiggin
Newbiggin has a promenade which makes for a pleasant walk. Many come to see an installation by the artist Sean Henry of a painted bronze figures of a couple looking out to sea stand atop a steel platform. Nearby is the lifeboat station and Maritime Centre.
Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Druridge Bay
Druridge Bay is one of the finest beaches in Northumberland, with the village of Cresswell at its southern tip where is a popular cafe. Further north and slightly inland in Druridge Country Park with lovely walks around a lake and through woodland.
Photo: Jane Coltman