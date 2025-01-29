Here are 15 lovely pictures taken by our readers.
1. Morpeth
Morpeth Castle. Photo: Lilian Tomlin
2. Alnwick
The New Year's Day Hunt meet at Alnwick Castle. Photo: Gill Battye
3. Alnwick 2
Alnwick Pastures and Lion Bridge. Photo: Gill Battye
4. Weetwood
A double rainbow at Weetwood, near Wooler, taken on New Year's Day. Photo: Alistair Cochrane
