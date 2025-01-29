January reader pictures from Northumberland.January reader pictures from Northumberland.
January reader pictures from Northumberland.

15 beautiful scenes from across Northumberland taken by our readers this January

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 16:28 BST
Keen photographers have been out and about capturing the beauty of Northumberland despite the January cold.

Here are 15 lovely pictures taken by our readers.

Morpeth Castle.

1. Morpeth

Morpeth Castle. Photo: Lilian Tomlin

The New Year's Day Hunt meet at Alnwick Castle.

2. Alnwick

The New Year's Day Hunt meet at Alnwick Castle. Photo: Gill Battye

Alnwick Pastures and Lion Bridge.

3. Alnwick 2

Alnwick Pastures and Lion Bridge. Photo: Gill Battye

A double rainbow at Weetwood, near Wooler, taken on New Year's Day.

4. Weetwood

A double rainbow at Weetwood, near Wooler, taken on New Year's Day. Photo: Alistair Cochrane

