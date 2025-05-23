Here are 13 must-visit places in the county that prove Northumberland is home to some of the most stunning scenery in the county.
1. Beadnell Beach
Beadnell Beach, also known as Beadnell Bay, is a beautiful, horse-shoe-shaped beach backed by dunes, with golden sand, protected waters, and a natural harbor. Photo: Google
2. Bamburgh
Possibly one of the most popular Northumberland spots and for good reason - Bamburgh Beach offers golden sands with the stunning back drop of Bamburgh Castle and panoramic views across to the Farne Islands. Photo: Pixabay
3. Simonside Hills
Not only do the Simonside Hills offer views across to the Cheviot Hills and the coastline, they are a great place to spot some local wildlife, such as red squirrels. Photo: Google
4. Ingram Valley/Linhope Spout
The stunning Ingram Valley located within Northumberland National Park is a great place for a scenic walk. Take the route to Linhope Spout to visit this gorgeous waterfall and wild swimming spot. Photo: Google
