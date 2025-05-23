13 Northumberland beauty spots to visit this bank holiday weekend

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 23rd May 2025, 09:16 BST
As another bank holiday weekend rolls around, there is no better time to explore Northumberland’s many beauty spots.

Here are 13 must-visit places in the county that prove Northumberland is home to some of the most stunning scenery in the county.

Beadnell Beach, also known as Beadnell Bay, is a beautiful, horse-shoe-shaped beach backed by dunes, with golden sand, protected waters, and a natural harbor.

1. Beadnell Beach

Beadnell Beach, also known as Beadnell Bay, is a beautiful, horse-shoe-shaped beach backed by dunes, with golden sand, protected waters, and a natural harbor. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Possibly one of the most popular Northumberland spots and for good reason - Bamburgh Beach offers golden sands with the stunning back drop of Bamburgh Castle and panoramic views across to the Farne Islands.

2. Bamburgh

Possibly one of the most popular Northumberland spots and for good reason - Bamburgh Beach offers golden sands with the stunning back drop of Bamburgh Castle and panoramic views across to the Farne Islands. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Not only do the Simonside Hills offer views across to the Cheviot Hills and the coastline, they are a great place to spot some local wildlife, such as red squirrels.

3. Simonside Hills

Not only do the Simonside Hills offer views across to the Cheviot Hills and the coastline, they are a great place to spot some local wildlife, such as red squirrels. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The stunning Ingram Valley located within Northumberland National Park is a great place for a scenic walk. Take the route to Linhope Spout to visit this gorgeous waterfall and wild swimming spot.

4. Ingram Valley/Linhope Spout

The stunning Ingram Valley located within Northumberland National Park is a great place for a scenic walk. Take the route to Linhope Spout to visit this gorgeous waterfall and wild swimming spot. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice