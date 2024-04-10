And if you have yet to choose somewhere to go, Northumberland is home to some of the UK’s most magnificent castles.
Here is a list of 13 highly rated castles as ranked by Tripadvisor ‘traveller favourites’.
1. Warkworth Castle
Warkworth Castle is a ruined medieval castle towering above the village of Warkworth. The village and castle occupy a loop of the River Coquet. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Dunstanburgh Castle
The magnificent ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle sit on the Northumberland coast. The castle was built at a time when relations between King Edward II and his most powerful baron, Earl Thomas of Lancaster, had become openly hostile. Lancaster began the fortress in 1313. Photo: Catherine Davies
3. Bamburgh Castle
Bamburgh Castle was home to the Anglo Saxon Kings of Northumbria. Crowning nine acres of the Great Whin Sill, Bamburgh Castle has stood guard above the Northumberland coast for thousands of years. Discover a castle like no other during your visit. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Chillingham Castle
Dubbed Britain's most haunted historic castle, Chillingham is a 13th century, Grade 1 Star-listed stronghold in the heart of the county. Photo: Paul Larkin