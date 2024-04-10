A list of 13 highly rated castles in Northumberland as ranked by Tripadvisor ‘traveller favourites’.A list of 13 highly rated castles in Northumberland as ranked by Tripadvisor ‘traveller favourites’.
13 highly rated castles in Northumberland that you can visit

With the weather forecast showing it may actually be sunny and mainly dry over the next few days, many of us will be looking to head outdoors.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 10th Apr 2024, 18:47 BST

And if you have yet to choose somewhere to go, Northumberland is home to some of the UK’s most magnificent castles.

Here is a list of 13 highly rated castles as ranked by Tripadvisor ‘traveller favourites’.

Warkworth Castle is a ruined medieval castle towering above the village of Warkworth. The village and castle occupy a loop of the River Coquet.

1. Warkworth Castle

Warkworth Castle is a ruined medieval castle towering above the village of Warkworth. The village and castle occupy a loop of the River Coquet. Photo: Jane Coltman

The magnificent ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle sit on the Northumberland coast. The castle was built at a time when relations between King Edward II and his most powerful baron, Earl Thomas of Lancaster, had become openly hostile. Lancaster began the fortress in 1313.

2. Dunstanburgh Castle

The magnificent ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle sit on the Northumberland coast. The castle was built at a time when relations between King Edward II and his most powerful baron, Earl Thomas of Lancaster, had become openly hostile. Lancaster began the fortress in 1313. Photo: Catherine Davies

Bamburgh Castle was home to the Anglo Saxon Kings of Northumbria. Crowning nine acres of the Great Whin Sill, Bamburgh Castle has stood guard above the Northumberland coast for thousands of years. Discover a castle like no other during your visit.

3. Bamburgh Castle

Bamburgh Castle was home to the Anglo Saxon Kings of Northumbria. Crowning nine acres of the Great Whin Sill, Bamburgh Castle has stood guard above the Northumberland coast for thousands of years. Discover a castle like no other during your visit. Photo: Jane Coltman

Dubbed Britain's most haunted historic castle, Chillingham is a 13th century, Grade 1 Star-listed stronghold in the heart of the county.

4. Chillingham Castle

Dubbed Britain's most haunted historic castle, Chillingham is a 13th century, Grade 1 Star-listed stronghold in the heart of the county. Photo: Paul Larkin

