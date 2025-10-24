And the excellent news is that Northumberland is blessed with plenty of beautiful stretches of coast, ideal for a walk on a nice day.
There are various locations to choose from, but to help narrow it down we have put together a list of 13 of the most scenic places in the county to go for an autumn stroll.
1. Bamburgh
Enjoy the sunshine and great views with a walk at Bamburgh beach. There are also some cracking pubs in the village to grab a spot of lunch or a pint. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Blyth
South Beach in Blyth is an ideal spot for a stroll. After taking in the scenery, there are spots to grab fish and chips and ice cream, and there is also a play park. Photo: NW
3. Druridge Bay
Druridge Bay is one of Northumberland's finest, yet quietest beaches. If the sand isn't for you, Druridge Bay Country Park also makes a stunning walk around the lake and through the woodland. Photo: Mark Davis
4. Alnmouth
Not only does Alnmouth have one of the most beautiful beaches in the county, it is also home to a number of highly-rated cafes and pubs. Photo: Jane Coltman