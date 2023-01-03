12 pictures from the Alnmouth New Year's Day dip
Hundreds of people braved the cold sea to kick start their 2023 – can you spot anyone you know?
By Charlie Watson
More than 100 people braved the freezing cold temperatures of the North Sea for Alnmouth’s annual New Year’s Day dip, in what has been hailed as the most popular year to date.
From Bacon and eggs, to the Knights of the Round Table, a whole host of fancy dress characters dashed into the water on January 1 at 12pm to kick start 2023 in a memorable way.
