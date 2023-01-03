News you can trust since 1854
The annual event saw a record amount of people.

12 pictures from the Alnmouth New Year's Day dip

Hundreds of people braved the cold sea to kick start their 2023 – can you spot anyone you know?

By Charlie Watson
5 minutes ago

More than 100 people braved the freezing cold temperatures of the North Sea for Alnmouth’s annual New Year’s Day dip, in what has been hailed as the most popular year to date.

From Bacon and eggs, to the Knights of the Round Table, a whole host of fancy dress characters dashed into the water on January 1 at 12pm to kick start 2023 in a memorable way.

1. Family fun

Trixie, aged 5, braved the cold water.

Photo: Contributed

2. Smiles

Everyone was chuffed with their achievement.

Photo: Contributed

3. Fancy dress

Why go swimming in trunks and a swimming costume when you could be dressed as bacon and an egg?

Photo: Contributed

4. Group costumes

The Alnwick Round Table volunteers took part in the dip dressed as knights.

Photo: Charlie Watson

