2 . William Winter's Gibbet

On 29th August 1791, William Winter murdered Margaret Crozier in the village Raw, about three miles north of Elsdon. Winter, and two female accomplices were caught and hung at the Westgate, Newcastle, for their crimes. Later, the women’s bodies were removed by physicians, leaving William to hang unattended and he was soon moved to the execution pole that still stands today, and locals have reported seeing William wondering around the pole late at night. Photo: Phil Thirkell