There are stories and tales on everything from scary dwarves and troll-like men preying on folk wandering in the Cheviots, to woodlands said to be home to fairies and legends from the old days in Bamburgh.
Here's a list of just some of the fables and folklore that have come from this historic county.
1. Cheviot Redcaps
One of many famous stories from the Cheviot Hills is about a group known as the Redcaps, who appear as old men that look very similar to trolls, and are easily identified by the red coloured hats they wear, said to be coloured in the blood of their human victims. Photo: Stuart Cobley
2. William Winter's Gibbet
On 29th August 1791, William Winter murdered Margaret Crozier in the village Raw, about three miles north of Elsdon. Winter, and two female accomplices were caught and hung at the Westgate, Newcastle, for their crimes. Later, the women’s bodies were removed by physicians, leaving William to hang unattended and he was soon moved to the execution pole that still stands today, and locals have reported seeing William wondering around the pole late at night. Photo: Phil Thirkell
3. Simonside Druergars
According to legend, a group of dangerous dwarves live in the hills of Simonside, where they lurk and prey lost travellers in the dark and lead them astray with a small light into a bog. It is said that if you venture deep into the woodlands, you might find yourself unfortunate enough to come face-to-face with the Duergar's stone hut! Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Crows of Bamburgh
The Crows of Bamburgh (which are really rooks) have lived in a large rookery in the Grove in the centre of Bamburgh village. It is said the village will be no more if the crows leave. Photo: Walter Baxter
