12 beautiful photos taken by the Morpeth Camera Club as it prepares for a new season

As the autumn draws nearer, Morpeth Camera Club is sharing some photos taken by its membership during the summer months.

By Joshua Wright
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:57 am
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:57 am

Morpeth Camera Club members enjoyed a series of evening summer walks, which were organised and led by Davy Bolam, along with day trips led by Glyn Trueman.

Here are some pictures they snapped along the way.

1. Collage Maker-19-Aug-2022-11.55-AM.jpg

Morpeth Camera Club.

Photo: supplied

2. Ladyburn Sunset

The sun grazes the waters of a lake.

Photo: Stephanie Robson

3. Edlingham Church

Edlingham Church's nave.

Photo: Sue Dawson

4. Seaside Calm

Calm seas meet calm skies on Northumberland's scenic coast.

Photo: Dave Bisset

