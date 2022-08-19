12 beautiful photos taken by the Morpeth Camera Club as it prepares for a new season
As the autumn draws nearer, Morpeth Camera Club is sharing some photos taken by its membership during the summer months.
By Joshua Wright
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:57 am
Updated
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:57 am
Morpeth Camera Club members enjoyed a series of evening summer walks, which were organised and led by Davy Bolam, along with day trips led by Glyn Trueman.
Here are some pictures they snapped along the way.
