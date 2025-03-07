11 of the best places in Northumberland for a walk combined with a pub lunch

4 . The Ship Inn, Newton-by-the-Sea

Pub owner Christine Forsyth, pictured left, has been at the helm since 1999. On the Ship Inn website, she writes: 'To stand on the beach on a moonlight night and hear the seals calling from the rocks, to watch the path of the moon on the sea and see the fingers of Dunstanburgh castle stand black against the sky or to watch the sun rise over the sea on a glorious summer morning - these are the things that make Low Newton the very special and unique place it is. And make people return time and again.' A most beautiful coastal walk starts from the pub; you can turn right and walk to Craster past the dramatic ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle or turn left and walk over the headland onto the beautiful Beadnell beach and on toward Seahouses. Photo: Jane Coltman