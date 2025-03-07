11 of the best places in Northumberland for a walk combined with a pub lunch

We are fortunate enough to have numerous walker-friendly watering holes which provide the perfect place to quench your thirst with a refreshing pint.
And the good news is that the weather forecast for this weekend (March 8-9) is fine – it might even be warm enough to enjoy the beer garden.
Here, we look at 11 of the best options close to popular walking routes around the county.
1. The Jolly Fisherman, Craster
The pretty harbour village of Craster is a delightful place for keen walkers. Most strike out along the shore towards Dunstanburgh Castle. The path takes you through farmland with the rocky shoreline to your right. The historic Jolly Fisherman pub in the heart of Craster is full of tradition and character with stone flagged floors, low beamed ceilings and comfortable seating. In the summer enjoy the view from one of the most spectacular beer gardens in Northumberland. Photo: Ian Smith
2. The Bamburgh Castle Inn, Seahouses
The three mile walk along the golden sands between Seahouses and Bamburgh is a must for any walking enthusiast. There are numerous bars and restaurants to choose from in both villages at the end of your journey. Set off from Seahouses and the striking Bamburgh Castle makes a wonderful backdrop for the duration of the walk. There are also attractive sand dunes, pretty wildflowers and great views over to the nearby Farne Islands. Starting from Bamburgh, the bustling harbour at Seahouses is the target. Overlooking it is the Bamburgh Castle Inn (don't be confused by its name, it is in Seahouses!) complete with beer garden looking out towards the Farnes. Photo: nop
3. Black Bull, Etal
Under new management, The Black Bull in the picturesque village of Etal is Northumberland's only thatched roof pub and is only a short stroll from a pleasant walk by the River Till. Photo: National World
4. The Ship Inn, Newton-by-the-Sea
Pub owner Christine Forsyth, pictured left, has been at the helm since 1999. On the Ship Inn website, she writes: 'To stand on the beach on a moonlight night and hear the seals calling from the rocks, to watch the path of the moon on the sea and see the fingers of Dunstanburgh castle stand black against the sky or to watch the sun rise over the sea on a glorious summer morning - these are the things that make Low Newton the very special and unique place it is. And make people return time and again.' A most beautiful coastal walk starts from the pub; you can turn right and walk to Craster past the dramatic ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle or turn left and walk over the headland onto the beautiful Beadnell beach and on toward Seahouses. Photo: Jane Coltman