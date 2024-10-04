With freshly fallen leaves underfoot and the countryside bathed in autumnal colours it is a lovely time to make the most of it before winter arrives.
These walks offer a mix of popular destinations, complete with handy facilities to get your compulsory coffee, and some quieter routes to take in the peace and tranquillity.
So, grab your boots and make the most of the crisp fresh air at one of these 11 beautiful forests for the perfect autumn walk in Northumberland.
1. Kielder Forest
Kielder Forest is one of Northumberland's greatest nature spots and home to Europe’s largest man-made lake. The combination of woodland and water makes it a must-see for avid campers seeking one last trip before winter. Photo: Flickr - Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Share Alike 2.0 Generic license
2. Bolam Lake
Bolam Lake, near Morpeth, has everything you need, with a beautiful lakeside walk that is accessible for wheelchairs and pushchairs, woodland and open grassed areas, and a visitor centre with a cafe, shop and information area. It's the perfect spot for a family walk. Photo: Glen Bowman - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license
3. Thrunton Woods
Thrunton Woods, Alnwick, is planted on and around two steep crags and provides spectacular views of Northumberland as a result. With its cafe now back open, it is the perfect place for a quite walk in the depths of a stunning forest. Mountain biking and horse riding is also a welcome activity here. Photo: Brian Clark - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license via Wikimedia Commons
4. Plessey Woods
Plessey Woods, Bedlington, benefits from 100 acres of enchanting woodland, wild-flower meadows, beautiful sights of the River Blyth and a visitor centre with a cafe, making for a delightful day out. Photo: Anthony Foster - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license via Wikimedia Commons
