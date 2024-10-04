3 . Thrunton Woods

Thrunton Woods, Alnwick, is planted on and around two steep crags and provides spectacular views of Northumberland as a result. With its cafe now back open, it is the perfect place for a quite walk in the depths of a stunning forest. Mountain biking and horse riding is also a welcome activity here. Photo: Brian Clark - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license via Wikimedia Commons