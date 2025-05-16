Here are 12 of the best inland spots in Northumberland to bask in the nice weather – from ancient woodlands, to picturesque hiking spots, to stunning lakes and waterfalls.
1. Simonside Hills
The Simonside Hills above Rothbury are popular for hiking, mountain biking and horse riding and offer beautiful views - perfect for a clear and sunny day. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Kielder Water and Forest Park
Kielder is England's largest forest and man-made lake, and is home to a variety of activities, making it a great place to enjoy a sunny day. Photo: google
3. The Breamish Valley
A picturesque river setting that is ideal for picnics in the sun. Photo: Lynne Naylor
4. Bolam Lake Country Park
Bolam, just near Morpeth, has a stunning lake, woodland and grassland to enjoy the weather. Photo: Jane Coltman