11 best inland destinations in Northumberland to steer clear of cold sea breeze

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 16th May 2025, 09:54 BST
As we head into another sunny weekend, many may be looking to avoid the coastal breeze and make the most of the rising temperatures.

Here are 12 of the best inland spots in Northumberland to bask in the nice weather – from ancient woodlands, to picturesque hiking spots, to stunning lakes and waterfalls.

The Simonside Hills above Rothbury are popular for hiking, mountain biking and horse riding and offer beautiful views - perfect for a clear and sunny day.

1. Simonside Hills

The Simonside Hills above Rothbury are popular for hiking, mountain biking and horse riding and offer beautiful views - perfect for a clear and sunny day. Photo: Jane Coltman

Kielder is England's largest forest and man-made lake, and is home to a variety of activities, making it a great place to enjoy a sunny day.

2. Kielder Water and Forest Park

Kielder is England's largest forest and man-made lake, and is home to a variety of activities, making it a great place to enjoy a sunny day. Photo: google

A picturesque river setting that is ideal for picnics in the sun.

3. The Breamish Valley

A picturesque river setting that is ideal for picnics in the sun. Photo: Lynne Naylor

Bolam, just near Morpeth, has a stunning lake, woodland and grassland to enjoy the weather.

4. Bolam Lake Country Park

Bolam, just near Morpeth, has a stunning lake, woodland and grassland to enjoy the weather. Photo: Jane Coltman

Northumberland
