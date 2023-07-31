News you can trust since 1854
10 photos from the final day of Burgham International Horse Trials

The Burgham International Horse Trials aren’t all about the horses when you bring your dogs along, as families were approached and encouraged to enter their dogs into a fun show.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:03 BST

The five day event has finished and the winners have been announced for Burgham International Horse Trials, which saw roughly 750 horses compete.

A dog show wasn’t on the timetable, but it was certainly a fun and popular added event.

Here’s 10 photos from Sunday, which, as well as a fun dog show for families, included CCI 2*-S International Show Jumping and Cross Country and the BE 100, 90 and 90 open Dressage, Show Jumping and Cross Country.

The dog show was quite a popular event as families entered their dogs for all sorts of categories including waggiest tail and best trick.

1. The dog show

The dog show was quite a popular event as families entered their dogs for all sorts of categories including waggiest tail and best trick. Photo: Lauren Coulson

Families and children were encouraged to participate in the dog show that wasn't included in the event's timetable.

2. Proud dogs and owners

Families and children were encouraged to participate in the dog show that wasn't included in the event's timetable. Photo: Lauren Coulson

A bar in the form of a bus attracted people to relax and riders to celebrate with a view of the show jumping arena.

3. Family get together

A bar in the form of a bus attracted people to relax and riders to celebrate with a view of the show jumping arena. Photo: Lauren Coulson

All dogs of all sizes, no matter how small, entered the dog show.

4. Winning smiles

All dogs of all sizes, no matter how small, entered the dog show. Photo: Lauren Coulson

