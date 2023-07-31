10 photos from the final day of Burgham International Horse Trials
The Burgham International Horse Trials aren’t all about the horses when you bring your dogs along, as families were approached and encouraged to enter their dogs into a fun show.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:03 BST
The five day event has finished and the winners have been announced for Burgham International Horse Trials, which saw roughly 750 horses compete.
A dog show wasn’t on the timetable, but it was certainly a fun and popular added event.
Here’s 10 photos from Sunday, which, as well as a fun dog show for families, included CCI 2*-S International Show Jumping and Cross Country and the BE 100, 90 and 90 open Dressage, Show Jumping and Cross Country.
