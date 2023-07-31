The Burgham International Horse Trials aren’t all about the horses when you bring your dogs along, as families were approached and encouraged to enter their dogs into a fun show.

The five day event has finished and the winners have been announced for Burgham International Horse Trials, which saw roughly 750 horses compete.

A dog show wasn’t on the timetable, but it was certainly a fun and popular added event.

Here’s 10 photos from Sunday, which, as well as a fun dog show for families, included CCI 2*-S International Show Jumping and Cross Country and the BE 100, 90 and 90 open Dressage, Show Jumping and Cross Country.

The dog show The dog show was quite a popular event as families entered their dogs for all sorts of categories including waggiest tail and best trick.

Proud dogs and owners Families and children were encouraged to participate in the dog show that wasn't included in the event's timetable.

Family get together A bar in the form of a bus attracted people to relax and riders to celebrate with a view of the show jumping arena.

Winning smiles All dogs of all sizes, no matter how small, entered the dog show.