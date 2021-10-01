Visit Northumberland has come up with 10 ways to make the most of the crisp mornings, dark evenings and array of autumn colours in Northumberland.
1. Take a walk in the park
One of the most irresistible things about autumn is its colours. Oranges and copper browns cloak the landscape, and the Cheviot Hills in particular make for a stunning hiking spot. Roe deer dash over the heather and buzzards circle overhead in the peaceful and frosty landscape. Simply visit Northumberland National Park’s website for their extensive list of route suggestions.
Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Espresso yourself
While the cold (and sometimes wet) weather isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, there’s just something about heading into a café and cosying up with a cuppa. Snug cafes with sink-into-seating and menus of frothy coffees and fluffy cakes can be found across the county. The Drift Cafe sits on the seafront, offering staggering views and exquisite breakfasts. Or try Kirkharle Courtyard, tucked away in a picturesque spot in the tiny hamlet of Kirkharle, offering an extensive menu of coffees, brunches and lunches, as well as selling artwork, crafts and local artisan eats to take home with you.
Photo: Paul Larkin
3. Get toasty with a roast
It’s the perfect time of year for a long walk followed by a hearty roast dinner, and an even cosier way to dine is by a crackling open fire. A number of our pubs boast roaring fireplaces perfect for warming your toes after a hike in the crisp autumn air. Grab your pub grub in the countryside at The Holly Bush Inn, The Pheasant Inn, The Angel of Corbridge, The Redesdale Arms or The Barrasford Arms. Or, stop off by the sea and book a table at the seafront pub, The Ship Inn.
Photo: Paul Larkin
4. Cosy up
Autumn is the perfect time to huddle up in that cosy cottage, rustic log cabin or quirky accommodation you’ve had your eye on. Northumbria Coast and Country Cottages, Original Cottages, and Crabtree and Crabtree all offer a range of self-catering options with beautifully-decorated living areas, toasty log burners and sweeping sea views. Or, hide out in a luxurious log cabin with a private hot tub in the forest at Kielder Waterside. Pick a B&B where warm welcomes and outstanding customer service are guaranteed, such as Old Rectory Howick, Shaftoe’s Guesthouse, Post Office House B&B or Market Cross Guesthouse. Take a look at Visit Northumberland's 'Where to Stay' page for some autumn accommodation inspiration.
Photo: Google