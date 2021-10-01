2. Espresso yourself

While the cold (and sometimes wet) weather isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, there’s just something about heading into a café and cosying up with a cuppa. Snug cafes with sink-into-seating and menus of frothy coffees and fluffy cakes can be found across the county. The Drift Cafe sits on the seafront, offering staggering views and exquisite breakfasts. Or try Kirkharle Courtyard, tucked away in a picturesque spot in the tiny hamlet of Kirkharle, offering an extensive menu of coffees, brunches and lunches, as well as selling artwork, crafts and local artisan eats to take home with you.

Photo: Paul Larkin