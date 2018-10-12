Open garden season draws to a close with autumn treat

A series of open garden events for a North Northumberland charity is coming to a close.

Lord and Lady Joicey will be opening the gates to the grounds at Etal Manor on Sunday afternoon.

The open event is part of a series that has been running throughout the summer in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland, of which Lady Joicey is patron.

Visitors will be treated to a wonderful display of autumnal colour while walking through the extensive woodland garden at Etal Manor, listening to the bird song and taking in the award winning, locally crafted Millennium Bridge.

Etal Church is within the grounds of the Manor and people are welcome to visit.

And at the end of the walk there will be refreshments and cakes on offer.

There will also be croquet on the lawn, a nature trail for children to follow and stalls selling produce, home baking and handmade bespoke gifts.

Rebecca Taylor, community fund-raiser at HospiceCare said: “We are delighted to be back at Etal Manor for our last garden of our 2018 season.

“Take in the magnificent display of autumn colours with an afternoon stroll, a truly lovely way to forget time pressures and enjoy the open spaces Etal provides.

“We have had wonderful support from people attending our 2018 Open Gardens, raising over £23,000, which will provide more than 943 hours of specialist Hospice at Home care to people in our local communities.

“We very much look forward to welcoming visitors on Sunday.”

For those not able to attend this weekend, there will be further opportunities to visit on October 21 and 28, from 1pm to 5pm, when entry will be by donation to HospiceCare.

Refreshments will be available at The Lavender Tea Rooms or The Black Bull Pub in the village of Etal.

Visit www.ford-and-etal.co.uk for more details about events taking place in the villages.

For more information about HospiceCare see www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk