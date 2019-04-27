Northumberland winner in national pub awards

A Northumberland pub is raising a glass to itself after being named as the best in the county.

The National Pub and Bar Awards has announced its 94 county winners and St Mary's Inn at Stannington, near Morpeth, is celebrating after lifting the trophy for Northumberland. It will now compete for the regional and national titles.

St Mary's Inn, at Stannington. Picture by Peter Atkinson

Open to all pubs and bars throughout the UK, the accolades reward the trade for overall retail excellence and best practice, as well as individual entrepreneurship.

"Having only recently reopened, we are delighted to have been named as best in Northumberland," said a spokesman at St Mary's Inn. "We are about warmth and generosity,

whether a guest comes to eat, drink or stay. The inn boasts friendly hospitality, flavoursome food, local ales, cosy corners, real fires and 11 well-appointed bedrooms. Large yet inviting."

Read our recent review of the food at the venue.

Kingslodge Inn in the heart of Durham city, winner of the best pub in County Durham 2019.

St Mary's Inn will be officially crowned at a red-carpet celebration at BAFTA, Piccadilly, London, on Wednesday, May 22, along with the other county winners. At the grand final, hosted by restaurant critic Jay Rayner, 15 regional winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub and Bar of the Year.

“Selecting this year’s 94 County Winners has been nothing short of inspiring,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which hosts the event. “From idyllic countryside pubs to inner city cocktail bars, this is the most eclectic and exciting industry in the world. It’s a privilege to help these businesses get the recognition they deserve.”

To celebrate their county win, St Mary’s Inn are offering guests 10% off all stays if booked before May 31, 2019, with the offer valid until the end of the year. To book, use code: BEST2019 online or call direct on 01670 293293.

The Kingslodge Inn at Durham, owned by the Northumberland-based Inn Collection Group, won the County Durham title. Read our reviews of the Kingslodge Inn and its food.