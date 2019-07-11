Newcastle Airport hassle-free parking giveaway: Win a fortnight’s premium Meet & Greet parking
Newcastle Airport has just launched a new hassle-free parking service – and we’re giving you the chance to use it for free.
To celebrate the launch of the new Premium Meet & Greet facility we’re giving away up to two weeks’ holiday parking at the new facility.
Located 90ft from the terminal, the new premium car park allows passengers to drop their car off before heading straight into the terminal.
Inside the purpose-built facility, there is a modern, high-specification waiting area – complete with light feature with a hotel-style reception where a uniformed member of staff is waiting to collect the passenger’s keys.
The new service is priced from £59.99 for seven days, depending on the time of year, and the aim of the new facility is to ensure the vehicle is available for a hassle-free collection upon return from their trip – making for a personalised experience.
The winner of our competition will receive:
*Up to 2 weeks holiday parking in our brand new Premium Meet & Greet facility
*Security Fast Track passes included
*Park just 30m from the check-in desks
*Enjoy safe and secure parking in the multi-million pound purpose built facility
*Hassle free parking – simply drop off your keys with one of the team
To be in with a chance of winning this prize you will need to complete the form here before July 31. Note: the prize cannot be used for stays of four days or below.