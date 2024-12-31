New Year, new hobbies: 11 fun groups and classes to try in Northumberland
Here are 10 unique and quirky hobbies you can take up around Northumberland.
- Adult Irish dancing: Morpeth Leisure Centre
A great way to stay fit and learn a new skill - six week winter sessions of adult Irish dancing will begin on January 8th. Hosted by Marshall Academy of Irish Dance, the classes will take place in Morpeth Leisure Centre beginning at 6pm.
- Craft and Craic: Alnwick Gallery
Craft and Craic is a women’s monthly craft evening. Alnwick Gallery provide the crafts, which change each session, and refreshments. The New Year two-part special will take place on January 9th, between 7:15 and 9:15pm, and February, 13th at the same time.
- Anvesaka Yoga and Aerial: Newton and Bywell Village Hall
Once a week, Anvesaka provide beginners adult aerial yoga classes at the village hall, at 7pm. The first class of 2025 will take place January, 9th.
- Ravn Clay Pottery: Ford Village
Just outside of Berwick, Ravn Clay Studio host regular pottery workshops, classes and events for those wanting to take up a new craft or perfect their skill.
- Men’s (and women’s) Walk and Talk Northumberland
Men’s Walk and Talk Northumberland, host regular group walks in scenic routes, aimed for men who may be struggling with their mental health or want to open up with like-minded individuals. The group has become so popular that a women’s version has also formed.
- Creative writing: Alnwick Playhouse
‘The Playhouse Writers’ consist of all different kinds of writers, whether you’re just starting out or you are already published. The group currently meet on the first Thursday of every month, for two hours of writing and comparing work, whether that be poetry, playwriting or prose.
- Lino print making: Cresswell Village Hall
The White Lantern Company are hosting a creative afternoon retreat, for those interested in having a go at lino block printing. The workshop will take place on January 19th, from 1:30pm.
- Adult tap dancing: Olivia’s School of Dance, Cramlington
This Cramlington dance school has everything, from adult tap dancing and dancing exercise classes, to children’s dance classes from age three.
- Creative Chicken Workshops: Bedlington
Creative Chicken offers popular pottery painting classes, as well as other creative workshops. The studio will open back up in mid-January following renovations for those wanting to take up a New Year hobby
- Northumberland Rocks
Northumberland Rocks are a creative group encouraging people to get out into beautiful areas of Northumberland. The aim of the game is to paint a rock and hide it somewhere scenic for other members of the group to find, which they can then either keep or re-hide somewhere new.
- Warkworth Drama Group
The Warkworth Drama Group encourage people to join who like acting, backstage work or just having fun. The group host regular amateur performances.
