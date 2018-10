Louise Little on Facebook named the netball girls as, left to right: Nicola Broughton, Michelle (Black), Zoe Winters Powell, Angela McWhirter (Hall), Kelly Handyside (Gunn), Emma Oliver (Mitchell), Jannine Baxter (Hindhaugh).

Mr Hall also recognised his daughter Angela (with the ball) and Zoe Winters to the right.

If you have more details email northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk