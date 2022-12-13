Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness has urged community groups to apply for a share of £177k taken off crooks.

The cash – £177,000 – is the latest round of funding from Northumbria Police and Crime Commissiner Kim McGuinness’ Operation Payback fund.

The fund uses money obtained through the Proceeds of Crime Act – including £19,608 from a confiscation order made by Northumbria Police last month following a successful conviction for weapon offences and money laundering and £57,685 in assets seized by officers after a man was convicted for drug possession with intent to supply in Sunderland.

The money will now go into the Operation Payback funding pot and the Commissioner’s plan is to invest it in giving local youngsters opportunities, and keeping them out of trouble through youth clubs, sports teams, community hubs and schools.

She is inviting applications until January 15.

Ms McGuinness, said: “There have been some fantastic results by Northumbria Police lately – lots of arrests and lots of money taken out of the wrong hands.

“There’s no better use for that cash than channelling it back into our communities to help prevent more crime.”

She added: “Our police know the local anti-social behaviour hotspots and are planning extra patrols and crackdown operations, but if we are going to curb the number of incidents, young people need to have an alternative.

“This helps improve the quality of life for everyone. I want to give kids a far more attractive way to spend their time, exploring their talents.”

