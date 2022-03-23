Watch LIVE: the Chancellor's Spring Budget Statement

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers his mini-Budget today.

By Graham Murray
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 10:41 am

He’s facing calls to ease the financial pressure on people, with inflation at a 30-year high and household energy bills – as well costs at the fuel pumps – skyrocketing.

There has been speculation that the Chancellor could announce a temporary cut in fuel duty.

Boris Johnson recently claimed Sunak is “driving a new age of post-Brexit entrepreneurialism”.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

But the Chancellor has also cautioned that factors like global inflation are “somewhat out of my control”.

Watch our livestream from Parliament.