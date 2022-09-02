Thousands wait for council tax rebate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council tax rebate figures.

The Government announced earlier this year that that every household in council tax bands A to D would receive a £150 rebate, as part of a wider package of support to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

These payments started landing in people's bank accounts in April – but new figures from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show that 6,529 – or 5.2% – of the 126,544 eligible households in Northumberland were still waiting as of the end of July.

Some are likely have received the payment since then.

Payment have been made automatically for those who pay their council tax by direct debit but it could take longer to reach those without direct debit arrangements, as local authorities need to contact them directly.

The Government has also pledged £144m in 'discretionary funds' to help those not covered by the rebate scheme, or provide further support to those who are – such as those who have a council tax reductions due to a disability – but do not live in a band A to D property.

The figures show no households in Northumberland had received funds from the discretionary fund.

Some 2.6 million households in England – out of 19 million – were still waiting to receive support at the end of July.