Thousands of Northumberland homes 'not energy efficient'
Thousands of homes in Northumberland have a low energy efficiency rating – as a looming fuel bill rises could see millions struggle to heat their houses.
Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) show how effective a home is at keeping heat in, with ratings from A – the most efficient – to G – the least.
Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 59% of homes in Northumberland had an EPC rating of Band D or below in 2020/21 – above the average in England, of 58%.
Separate figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show an estimated 20,640 households in the area experienced fuel poverty in 2019 – the latest statistics available.
A household is considered to be fuel poor if they live in a property with low energy efficiency and would be pushed below the poverty line by housing costs.
The figures come after Ofgem announced the energy price cap will rise to a record £1,971 – with around 22 million households nationally seeing annual rises of around £700 from April.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £200 rebate on energy bills, which will have to be paid back, and a £150 reduction in council tax for properties up to Band D.
The Energy Saving Trust described the price cap rise as "extremely worrying".
Mike Thornton, chief executive of the organisation, added: "As well as the need for immediate action and short-term support, the current crisis emphasises the importance of improving the energy efficiency of the UK’s housing stock in the long-term."