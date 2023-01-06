The 25 surnames attached to unclaimed estates with Northumberland links
If one of these surnames is familiar to you, there could be an unclaimed estate you are able to inherit.
The government’s legal department regularly updates its list of available inheritances, and there are currently 25 on there with links to Northumberland.
An unclaimed estate makes the list when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate.
The deceased person’s property becomes ‘ownerless property’ and transfers to the possession of the Crown, but relations can come forward within 30 years if they believe they are entitled to a share.
No interest will be paid on the inherited estate unless it is claimed within 12 years.
Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?
If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will then relations, in the following order of priority, can make a claim:
Husband, wife, or civil partner; Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and so on; Mother or father; Brothers and sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews); Half brothers and sisters, or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children), with ‘half ’ meaning they share only one parent with the deceased; Grandparents Uncles and aunts, or their children (first cousins or their descendants); Half uncles and aunts, or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children), with ‘half’ meaning they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both.
Surnames associated with unclaimed estates in Northumberland and the associated date of death:
Barnes, 29/09/1998 Blackmore, 02/03/2011 Brigham, 09/09/2020 Carroll, 12/09/2007 Chan, 12/05/2018 Cowen, 04/10/2010 Gomez, 02/10/2012 Griffiths, 13/08/1998 Henderson, 26/10/2010 Hogan, 18/04/2022 McGilvey, 12/11/1999 Moor, 11/05/1993 Murphy, 15/05/1997 O’Brien, 05/04/1993 Petruczek, 12/02/2019 Pollard, 21/10/2009 Roy, 16/03/2003 Ryan, 10/01/1994 Simpson, 07/07/2003 Sisterson, 08/09/2018 Stewart, 08/10/2005 Thompson, 19/01/2018 Thompson, 16/10/2004 Thornton, 04/03/1999 Wade, 04/12/2011
How to claim an unclaimed estate
Information on how to make a claim can be found on the government website.