Summer house prices stall in Northumberland

House prices stall

Land Registry figures show house prices in the area fell by 0.2% in July - but the longer-term trend has seen prices achieve 14.9% growth over the last year.

The average house price in the area in July was £179,705.

Across the North East, prices in July decreased by 3.5% and 3.7% nationally.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Northumbertland rose by £23,000 – putting the area fourth among the North East’s 13 local authorities for annual growth.

Owners of detached houses fared worst in Northumberland in July. Values dropped 0.4% to £94,587 on average but, over the last year, prices rose by 16.2%.

The value of a semi-detached home remained level over the month – but this was up 14.2% annually, to an average of £169,575.

The price of terraced homes was down 0.2% monthly – but up 15.1% annually – to an average of £141,162.

Flats prices rose by 0.2% monthly – and were up 10.8% annually – to an average of £94,587.

The figures show first-time buyers in Northumberland spent an average of £146,000 on their property.

That is £18,000 more than a year ago, and £23,000 more than in July 2016.

Buyers paid more for properties in Northumberland than anywhere else in the North East in July.