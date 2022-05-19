Spring boost for Northumberland house prices

House prices rise again.

The 1.4% rise in property values adds to the longer-term trend which has seen prices in the area achieve 10.6% annual growth.

New Land Registry figures show the average house price in the area in March was £189,074 – outperforming the North East market, where prices increased 1.1%, and the 0.3% rise nationally.

The figures also show that, over the last year, the average sale price of property in Northumberland rose by £18,800.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners of detached houses in the area saw the biggest improvement in property prices in March. Prices increased by 1.8%, to an average of £328,449 – an annual rise of 14.1%.

The price of a semi-detached home was up by 1.6% over the month – up 10.6% annually – to an average of £178,550.

Terraced home prices increased by 1.1% on the month – up 8.2% annually – to an average of £145,406.

The value of flats rose by 0.7% in March – up 4.8% annually – to an average of £94,993.

First-time buyers in Northumberland spent an average of £153,000 on their property – £14,000 more than a year ago, and £32,000 more than in March 2017.

The figures also show buyers in Northumberland paid 22.1% more than the average price in the North East – £155,000 - in March.

North East, property prices remain lower than the national average.