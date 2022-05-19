Spring boost for Northumberland house prices

The 1.4% rise in property values adds to the longer-term trend which has seen prices in the area achieve 10.6% annual growth.
New Land Registry figures show the average house price in the area in March was £189,074 – outperforming the North East market, where prices increased 1.1%, and the 0.3% rise nationally.
The figures also show that, over the last year, the average sale price of property in Northumberland rose by £18,800.
Owners of detached houses in the area saw the biggest improvement in property prices in March. Prices increased by 1.8%, to an average of £328,449 – an annual rise of 14.1%.
The price of a semi-detached home was up by 1.6% over the month – up 10.6% annually – to an average of £178,550.
Terraced home prices increased by 1.1% on the month – up 8.2% annually – to an average of £145,406.
The value of flats rose by 0.7% in March – up 4.8% annually – to an average of £94,993.
First-time buyers in Northumberland spent an average of £153,000 on their property – £14,000 more than a year ago, and £32,000 more than in March 2017.
The figures also show buyers in Northumberland paid 22.1% more than the average price in the North East – £155,000 - in March.
North East, property prices remain lower than the national average.
The average price of a house in the UK rose to £278,000 in March.