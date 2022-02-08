£14,000 boost for Northumberland home owners

House prices jump

The Office for National Statistics data shows the median house price hit £182,000 in the county in the year to June – an annual increase of £14,500 – and the figures also reveal the most expensive areas.

The areas in Northumberland which recorded the highest average house prices in the year to June were:

*Darras Hall, Stamfordham and Heddon: £490,000 – up from £436,000 in 2019-20

*Longhorsley, Hepscott and Capheaton: £393,000 – up from £275,000

*Stocksfield, Riding Mill and Corbridge: £375,000 – an increase from £275,000

*Ponteland: £356,000 – rising from £280,000

*Longhoughton and Alnmouth: £295,000 – up from £269,000

By contrast, the area recording the lowest average house price was Ashington Hirst, where homes sold for around £56,500 in 2020-21.

The figures also show the number of homes sold in Northumberland rose year-on-year, from 4,569 to 4,765.

The largest proportion were in Amble, Shilbottle and Swarland, where 245 homes changed hands in the period.

Nationally, residential property sales increased by 10% to 761,067.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser of economic forecasting group EY Item Club, said home owners should not bank on these increases continuing into 2022.

He said: “The prospect of a series of interest rate rises by the Bank of England will translate into higher mortgage rates.