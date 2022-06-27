Prices hit for home owners

House prices hit.

Land Registry data shows the average house price in the area in April was £180,976 – a 1.5% decrease on March – but still representing an average rise in value of 5.6% over the last year.

Over the month, the picture was down on that across the North East, where prices increased by 0.1%, and home values in the area lagged well behind the 1.1% national average rise.

Experts say a shortage of properties coming on to the market was the primary reason behind climbing prices nationally

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average sale price of property in the county in April is still £9,600 up over the year.

Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices Northumberland in April. They dropped by 2.1% to an average of £90,819 but, over the last year, prices were still up by 0.3%.

Detached home prices fell by 1.3% monthly – but were up 8.2% annually – to an average of £312,789.

The value of a semi-detached fell by 1.6% monthly – but remained up 5.9% annually – to £171,243 on average.

Terraced house prices fall by 1.5% over the month – but up 3.8% annually – to an average of £139,740.

First-time buyers in Northumberland spent an average of £146,500 on their property – £7,000 more than a year ago, and £24,000 more than in April 2017.

Buyers in the area paid 16.6% more than the average price in the North East – £155,000 - in April.