Over 19,000 Northumberland homes have no worker

Workless households figures

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows there were 19,334 households in the area with no working-age people in employment – at 19.2%, that was down from 19.7% in 2019.

The data shows there were 56,776 households in the area which had all working-age occupants in employment in 2020 – 56.4% of all homes in the area.

This was up from 54.4% the year before.

Meanwhile, the proportion of mixed households – with at least one working and one workless adult – decreased from 25.9% to 24.4% over this period.

The figures also show that there were 9,478 children living in households where no adult had a job last year​ – up from 7,586 in 2019.

Nationally, the number of households classed as ‘working’ in 2020 was 58.4% - down from 58.8% in 2019 and the first annual fall since 2011.

The Trades Union Congress said Universal Credit support for families who have lost work is not enough to meet basic costs and called for the recent cut to be reversed.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady added: “The rise in unemployment could have been far worse. But millions of families were protected thanks to Government, business and unions working together to put in place furlough and other protections."