Northumberland residents urged to claim £650 pension credit as deadline looms

Older people have until Thursday, August 18 to make a claim for pension credit to qualify for the government’s cost of living payment.

Age UK Northumberland is urging all older people who are struggling to make ends meet and who are not already in receipt of pension credit to put in a claim without delay.

Amy Whyte, chief executive of Age UK Northumberland, said: “We urge anyone of pensionable age and on a low income to check whether they are eligible to claim for pension credit and get their application in quickly.”

Northumberland residents are being urged to get their claims in.

Announced as part of a support package in May, the government’s cost of living payment will be paid to those in receipt of pension credit (and other qualifying benefits) in two lump sums of £326 and £324 – the first will be paid automatically between mid-end July and the second will be paid in the autumn.

Pension credit also opens the door to a wide range of additional support including: a cold weather payment of £25; £140 off electricity bill thorough the Warm Home Discount Scheme (if eligible); a free TV licence (if over-75); free NHS dental treatment and help towards the cost of glasses and travel to hospital; help with Council Tax and rent; cheaper phone and home broadband deals; reduced water bills.

Despite the considerable financial benefits, a third (34 per cent) of pensioners eligible to claim pension credit are still missing out.