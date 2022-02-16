Northumberland house prices take end of year hit
House prices in Northumberland took and end of the year hit, according to new figures.
The 1.6% drop in prices in December does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 4.2% annual growth.
Land Registry figures show the average house price in Northumberland in December was £177,233.
Over the month, that was worse than across the North East, where prices decreased by 1.5% – to an average of £147,000 - and below the average rise of 0.8% nationally.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the area rose by £7,100.
Owners of flats fared worst in Northumberland in December. Prices dropped by 2.8% to an average of £89,214.
Over the last year, prices dropped by 2.2%.
The value of a detached home in the area was down by 0.7% monthly – but up 8.6% annually – to an average of £309,336.
Semi-detached home values fell by 1.8% over the month – but were up 3.7% annually – to an average of £166,593.
Terraced house prices fell by 1.9% over the month – up 1.4% annually – to an average of £136,137.
First-time buyers in Northumberland spent an average of £142,700 on their property – £4,400 more than a year ago, and £20,200 more than in December 2016.
The figures also show buyers in the area paid 20.4% more than the average price in the North East for a property.
Nationally the average price of a home in December was £275,000.