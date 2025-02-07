North East's Great Daffodil Appeal 2025

Marie Curie needs people in the North East to volunteer for this year’s Great Daffodil Appeal

There’s only one chance to give someone the best possible end of life, which is why Marie Curie is calling on the residents of the North East to support its Great Daffodil Appeal this Spring by giving up a few hours of their time to distribute the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in exchange for a donation.

Every five minutes, someone dies without the care they need. The Great Daffodil Appeal encourages everyone to wear their daffodil pins and donate to the end of life charity to help Marie Curie bring expert end of life care to more people.

The charity’s flagship fundraiser helps raise much needed funds so that Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals can provide expert support and hospice care in the comfort of home and at its hospice in Elswick, Newcastle. This year, collections will be held at Morrisons supermarkets from 24 February to 9 March, as well as at a host of stores and venues across the region throughout the appeal. Please get in touch to find out where we will be.

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year supporters helped the charity provide direct care to almost 40,000 people across the UK via its hospices, including our Newcastle Hospice and through overnight nursing care in people’s own homes.

Money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from managing symptoms, navigating care to financial information, including how to get help with energy bills, and bereavement support.

Marie Webster, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for North Tyneside and Northumberland said:

“We believe everyone deserves the best possible end of life care. The Great Daffodil Appeal, now in its 39th year, is an easy and fun way to join in and give back to our local community whilst also helping us continue to bring vital hospice care to more people.

“Volunteering is so rewarding, and our friendly team will be on hand to support you all the way. They’ll make sure you have everything you need and ensure you have the best possible volunteer experience! You can volunteer from as little as 2 hours to help us during our appeal, and every single bit of support is truly appreciated.

“So, why not be part of something amazing and sign up to collect for the Great Daffodil Appeal this March? By giving up your time you’ll be helping Marie Curie continue to provide expert end of life care and support for people with any illness they are likely to die from.

To find out more about how you can help give people the expert care they need this March visit: Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or contact your local Community Fundraiser, Marie Webster 0n 07753 265 076 or [email protected]