New year price boost for home owners

House prices on the rise.

Land Registry figures show house prices in the area increased by 3.2% in January – contributing to the longer-term trend, which has seen values increase by 6.3% annually.

The average house price in Northumberland rose to £181,261, with the increase on December well above both the North East average increase of 1.7%, and the 0.4% for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the area increased by £11,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Northumberland in January. They increased in value by 3.5% to an average of £91,771 – up by 0.6% over the last year.

Detached home values rose by 2.8% on the month – up 9.7% annually – to an average of £313,738.

The value of a semi-detached home wads up by 3.3% monthly – up 6.1% annually – to £170,670 on average.

The price of a terraced home rose by 3.4% monthly – up 4.3% annually – to an average of £140,112.

First-time buyers in Northumberland spent an average of £146,200 on their property – £7,700 more than a year ago, and £24,500 more than in January 2017.

Buyers paid 20.2% more for a home than the average price in the North East – £151,000.

The best annual growth in the region was in Hartlepool, where property prices increased on average by 12.6% to an average of £130,000.