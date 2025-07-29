New study shows Northumberland among UK’s most expensive areas for commuters

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 29th Jul 2025, 12:02 BST
A new study has revealed that Northumberland residents are among those with the most expensive commutes to work in the UK.

The study, conducted WhatPrice.co.uk, analysed ONS and FuelMap data to assess which areas in the UK workers are spending the most money on getting to work each month.

The results revealed that Northumberland has the sixth-most expensive commute, with an average of £47.03 per month being dedicated to petrol to get to work and back, and an average travel distance to work of 15.85km.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aberdeenshire came out on top as the most expensive place for commuters. The average travel distance to work is 17.48km, the furthest in the UK, and the average monthly cost to get to and from work is £49.98.

Ashington Station.placeholder image
Ashington Station.

David Holmes, CEO of WhatPrice.co.uk said: “Hybrid work has helped to significantly cut the costs when it comes to commuting, but we are still seeing a gradual ‘return to office’ mindset among business owners and the commute can really make a dent.”

Related topics:NorthumberlandONSAberdeenshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice