A new study has revealed that Northumberland residents are among those with the most expensive commutes to work in the UK.

The study, conducted WhatPrice.co.uk, analysed ONS and FuelMap data to assess which areas in the UK workers are spending the most money on getting to work each month.

The results revealed that Northumberland has the sixth-most expensive commute, with an average of £47.03 per month being dedicated to petrol to get to work and back, and an average travel distance to work of 15.85km.

Aberdeenshire came out on top as the most expensive place for commuters. The average travel distance to work is 17.48km, the furthest in the UK, and the average monthly cost to get to and from work is £49.98.

Ashington Station.

David Holmes, CEO of WhatPrice.co.uk said: “Hybrid work has helped to significantly cut the costs when it comes to commuting, but we are still seeing a gradual ‘return to office’ mindset among business owners and the commute can really make a dent.”